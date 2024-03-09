804 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $100.61. 398,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,270. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

