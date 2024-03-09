600 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 89,350 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $227.78 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $8,327,483 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.