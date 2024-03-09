55,160 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Bought by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,912,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni purchased 550,300 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $511,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OPKO Health news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 550,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $511,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,393,015 shares of company stock worth $7,041,069 over the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

