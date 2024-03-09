55 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $17.44 on Friday, reaching $1,512.50. 378,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,666.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,489.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.