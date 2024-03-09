4,827 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. NVIDIA comprises about 1.8% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,174 shares of company stock worth $79,824,488. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $51.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $875.28. The company had a trading volume of 114,226,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,825,108. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $666.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

