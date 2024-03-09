420 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Bought by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $138.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.69. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $152.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

