400 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 16,757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,049,000 after purchasing an additional 497,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 196,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.16. 545,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,846. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

