3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,334,173,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after buying an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE MMM traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.90. 4,118,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,121. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.84.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

