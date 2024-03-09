3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $93.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,121. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

