3,589 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.61.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $111.05.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

