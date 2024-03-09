350 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after acquiring an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,926,000 after acquiring an additional 225,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after acquiring an additional 544,786 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Illumina
Illumina Stock Performance
ILMN stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.43. 1,922,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,176. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.19.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
Illumina Profile
Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Illumina
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.