29,636 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after buying an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,252,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,911,000 after purchasing an additional 318,696 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

NYSE BRO opened at $85.20 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.23.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

