26,644 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $12,634,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $20.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.