21,596 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,596 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $153.58. 1,941,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,679. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,007 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

