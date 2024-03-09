14,125 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. 4,589,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,283. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $76.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

