1,200 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Purchased by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.42. The stock had a trading volume of 418,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,896. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average of $140.55. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

