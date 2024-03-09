1,173 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,520,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,004,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in DTE Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 31,167 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DTE opened at $112.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.53. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

