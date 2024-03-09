1,162 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $248.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $257.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

