11,357 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.21. 437,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.