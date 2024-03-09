11,357 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by First Foundation Advisors

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2024

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.21. 437,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.