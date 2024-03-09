107,632 Shares in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 107,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 48.92% of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

COWS stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02.

Get Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF alerts:

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This is a positive change from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.