Zevra Therapeutics’ (ZVRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of ZVRA opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVRA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,070,000 after acquiring an additional 145,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

