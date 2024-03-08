ZEDXION (USDZ) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, ZEDXION has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $500.02 million and approximately $389,341.43 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

