Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.6 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.19%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

