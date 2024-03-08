Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.0-96.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.77 million. Yext also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.310 EPS.

Yext Stock Up 8.2 %

Yext stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 252,950.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

