Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) SVP Sells $28,282.83 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

YMAB traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 43,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,847. The stock has a market cap of $789.35 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.75. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $20.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 654,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 254,506 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 258.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59,201 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 303,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

