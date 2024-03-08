Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 72,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 665,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Xometry Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88.

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $32,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,770 shares in the company, valued at $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,044 shares of company stock worth $755,064. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $21,165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $2,093,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

