Xerox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Xerox alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on XRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Xerox Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,791,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,851 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,470,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 847,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $14,832,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Xerox has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.