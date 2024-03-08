Xerox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
XRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.
Xerox Stock Up 0.5 %
XRX stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Xerox has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.80 and a beta of 1.57.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xerox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.
