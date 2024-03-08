Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 392.74%. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Xeris Biopharma updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.44 on Friday. Xeris Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $337.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XERS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 50.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 309.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

