Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 392.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Xeris Biopharma updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

XERS opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. Xeris Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 921,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,086,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after buying an additional 60,181 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 0.3% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,987,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

