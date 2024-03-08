Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP John R. Desjarlais Sells 6,629 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) VP John R. Desjarlais sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $155,317.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 166,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,552.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xencor Price Performance

Xencor stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,540. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.77. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xencor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.