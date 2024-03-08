Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CFO John J. Kuch Sells 4,474 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) CFO John J. Kuch sold 4,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $104,825.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,562.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Xencor stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $24.45. 30,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.77. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XNCR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

