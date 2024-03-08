WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$236.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSP shares. CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get WSP Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WSP Global

WSP Global Stock Up 1.8 %

WSP Global stock opened at C$226.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$199.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$192.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The firm has a market cap of C$28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$164.32 and a twelve month high of C$226.42.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.