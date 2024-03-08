Worldcoin (WLD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $453.48 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.38 or 0.00010874 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 77.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,761,732 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 147,699,534.55355358 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 7.2677525 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 242 active market(s) with $474,402,275.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

