Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Hits New 12-Month High at $151.30

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $151.30 and last traded at $150.80, with a volume of 47901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Get Woodward alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WWD

Woodward Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Woodward in the second quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.