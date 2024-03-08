William Blair Weighs in on Ferguson plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ferguson in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.84. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2025 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $202.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.01 and a 200-day moving average of $175.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $217.32.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.