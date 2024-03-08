William Blair Upgrades HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) to “Outperform”

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

HCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

HCI Group stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $852.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.12. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

