Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Willdan Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.800-1.870 EPS.

Willdan Group Trading Up 32.0 %

Willdan Group stock traded up $6.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 144,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,530. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Willdan Group by 680.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

