Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Willdan Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.800-1.870 EPS.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of WLDN traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 54.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.