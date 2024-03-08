Whitestone REIT (WSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 145.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

WSR opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

WSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

