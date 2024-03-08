WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.43.

Shares of WRK opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $45.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,006 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

