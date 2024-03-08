Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Director Lisa A. Stewart Acquires 2,500 Shares

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $34.46 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.83.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

WES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WES

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.