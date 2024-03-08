WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered WESCO International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.33.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $160.29 on Thursday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $121.90 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.40 and its 200 day moving average is $156.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.05.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in WESCO International by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

