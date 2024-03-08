Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Position Decreased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239,382 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WERN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

