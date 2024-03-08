Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239,382 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

