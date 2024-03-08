Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $18.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of PR opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,333,426 shares of company stock valued at $391,560,856. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 501,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,275 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 87,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

