Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Metagenomi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGX opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metagenomi

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

