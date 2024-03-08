Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Up 6.7%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.88. 291,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,164,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

WB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,135 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Weibo by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 597,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 134,321 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

