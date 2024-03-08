Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,941 shares of company stock worth $1,796,482. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

