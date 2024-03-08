WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $493,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,163,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 145,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

