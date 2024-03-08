WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 16,063.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 600,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,012 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $507,497.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,257 shares in the company, valued at $15,476,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $507,497.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,455.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $79.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

